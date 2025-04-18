Rep. Bruce Westerman Buys BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in BHP Group stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $118.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average is $51.29. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $63.21.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BHP Group

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.77%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Barclays PLC increased its position in BHP Group by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,083 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 109,337 shares during the period. Passumpsic Savings Bank increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 4,548 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in BHP Group in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 38,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 141,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 25,342 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Clarkson Capital upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

