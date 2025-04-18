Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,371 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $109.98 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.46.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

