500,946 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Bought by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,255,000. Enbridge accounts for about 1.6% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,888,507,000 after buying an additional 3,611,421 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 74,290,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,151,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,742 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,752,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,643,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $909,415,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,142,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $655,556,000 after purchasing an additional 176,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $45.32 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

