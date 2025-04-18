Goodman Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,113 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $9,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1,215.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth $195,000.

Shares of QUS opened at $148.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $137.58 and a 52 week high of $164.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.86 and a 200-day moving average of $157.99.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

