HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Takes $1.97 Million Position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,173,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 275,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 188,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Innoviz Technologies stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $125.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 321.53% and a negative return on equity of 87.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INVZ. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.22 price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Featured Articles

