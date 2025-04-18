Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the period. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 17,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,824.12. This trade represents a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 2.4 %

WBD opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

