Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 87 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Public Storage by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PSA stock opened at $295.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $256.31 and a 52-week high of $369.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $354.00 price target (down from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Public Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $333.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.08.
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
