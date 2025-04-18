HAP Trading LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 132,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 35,174 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO James Kevin Symancyk acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $861,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,289.50. This represents a 42.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $180,415.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,565.76. This trade represents a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG stock opened at $55.34 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $112.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.70.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -168.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

