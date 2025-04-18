Brant Point Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

KNSL opened at $487.01 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.12 and a 12-month high of $531.79. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $458.88 and its 200 day moving average is $462.87.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.39. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.56.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

