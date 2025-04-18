Akre Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Akre Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for 0.0% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Akre Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $293.02 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.34 and a 1 year high of $306.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.32 and its 200 day moving average is $283.83.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $735.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 274.13% and a net margin of 32.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $88,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,922,507.70. This represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.86, for a total transaction of $337,028.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,865.96. This trade represents a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,837 shares of company stock worth $1,121,618. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

