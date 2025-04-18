Adams Wealth Management Has $868,000 Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,056 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Bank raised its position in Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 4,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 19,636 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $115.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.65%.

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,691,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,988,047.12. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

