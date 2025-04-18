First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Invests $205,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15,719.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 220,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,719,000 after acquiring an additional 219,283 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total value of $1,764,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,540,925.18. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total transaction of $578,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,504,253.28. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ROP stock opened at $557.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $571.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $554.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.