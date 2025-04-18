Capital International Investors Grows Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Capital International Investors grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,697,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437,855 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.09% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $1,057,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,829,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 67,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 16,717.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after buying an additional 84,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,315,000 after buying an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $173.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $248,203.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. This represents a 8.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $161.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

