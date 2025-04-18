Capital International Investors Reduces Stake in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Capital International Investors decreased its position in shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,643,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,884,439 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.05% of Strategy worth $3,661,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Strategy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,981,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Strategy by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 570,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,146,000 after purchasing an additional 413,028 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,783,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Strategy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $881,470,000 after buying an additional 281,342 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Strategy by 10,398.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after acquiring an additional 222,109 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategy Trading Up 1.8 %

MSTR opened at $317.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.67. The company has a market cap of $81.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.31 and a beta of 3.46. Strategy Incorporated has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

In other Strategy news, CFO Andrew Kang purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,500. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total transaction of $158,378.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,952.35. The trade was a 5.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and have sold 32,998 shares valued at $10,821,926. Corporate insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSTR. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Strategy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Strategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Strategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.09.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

