McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 14,885.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,703.0% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 49,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 46,560 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,614,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 2.4 %

MKC opened at $75.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. TD Cowen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.14.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $4,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,242,820.97. The trade was a 16.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $223,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,497.72. The trade was a 54.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,842 shares of company stock worth $6,478,332. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

