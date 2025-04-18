Capital International Investors Grows Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,873,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,673,619 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,411,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $501,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Kize Capital LP increased its position in British American Tobacco by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Kize Capital LP now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,889,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,681,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.97. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.38.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.7491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

