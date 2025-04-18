Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $16.12 Million Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,025 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $16,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after buying an additional 32,418 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 738,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,399,000 after buying an additional 129,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,616,000 after acquiring an additional 31,510 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,948,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.78.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE WMS opened at $104.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $184.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.90%. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Further Reading

