Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC Has $384,000 Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,967,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,170,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,444,000 after acquiring an additional 34,281 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,728,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,825,000 after purchasing an additional 379,894 shares during the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 1,388,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 40,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,310,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,600,000 after purchasing an additional 46,397 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.64.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

