Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 84,002 Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 84,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises 2.2% of Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 61,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Grand Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 14,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSE stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $345.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.69. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $37.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.90.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

