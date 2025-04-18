Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP Has $40.33 Million Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36,300 shares during the period. Natera makes up 35.7% of Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP’s holdings in Natera were worth $40,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its position in Natera by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $4,637,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Natera from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Natera from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.76.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $354,606.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,457,844.37. This represents a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 24,861 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $4,101,319.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,208,639.48. The trade was a 15.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,922 shares of company stock worth $51,603,664. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $148.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.68 and its 200-day moving average is $152.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.14 and a beta of 1.80. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $83.13 and a one year high of $183.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The business had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.91 million. Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

