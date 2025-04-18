Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 33,631 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 116.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,631 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.2% of Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

