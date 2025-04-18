Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,220,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,100,000 after purchasing an additional 36,984 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 682,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,564,000 after buying an additional 69,536 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,231,000 after buying an additional 21,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after buying an additional 46,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 15.0 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $46.61.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

