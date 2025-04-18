Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Position Cut by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.71.

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at $59,372,215.76. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,212,423.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,059,661.20. This trade represents a 11.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock worth $253,328,090. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $93.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.35. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $125.41.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

