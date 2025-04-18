Alexis Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,096 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $357.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $460.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $357.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.61.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,429.12. This trade represents a 10.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

