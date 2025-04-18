Alexis Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 48,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.7% of Alexis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,780,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,624,773,000 after buying an additional 643,669 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,162,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,092,649,000 after acquiring an additional 394,713 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,818 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,637,301,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
IJR opened at $96.30 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.31.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
