Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys Shares of 530 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Stephens decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital set a $54.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 763,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.82 per share, with a total value of $35,724,455.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,941,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,557,799.42. This trade represents a 0.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

