Allred Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,483 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $268.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.65. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $379.99.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETN. Barclays dropped their price target on Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Melius cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Eaton from $405.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.22.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

