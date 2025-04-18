Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Price Up 12.7% – What’s Next?

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,074 ($14.25) and last traded at GBX 1,068.64 ($14.18). Approximately 894,765 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 873,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 948 ($12.58).

DNLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.85) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,242.50 ($16.49).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 945.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,042.47.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 45.20 ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 96.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dunelm Group plc will post 77.0957096 earnings per share for the current year.

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

