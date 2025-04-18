Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires 171 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Corteva by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,428,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,031,000 after acquiring an additional 525,531 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Corteva by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 695,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,624,000 after purchasing an additional 237,764 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 755.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 552,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,486,000 after purchasing an additional 488,181 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 96,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 33,886 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,692,934.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,257.78. This represents a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.27. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $66.24.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

