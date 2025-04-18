iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 2.3% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,338,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,801,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,129,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,685,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,852,000 after purchasing an additional 328,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6,039.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,371,000 after purchasing an additional 281,084 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV opened at $90.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.04 and its 200-day moving average is $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $79.79 and a 52-week high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

