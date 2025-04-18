Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 249.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 262,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,880,000 after acquiring an additional 78,521 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SHV stock opened at $110.34 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.91 and a 1 year high of $110.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.3836 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

