Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes $246,000 Position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DFGP opened at $53.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.55. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.86 and a 12-month high of $55.46.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Profile
The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.
