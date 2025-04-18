8,684 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Purchased by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,684 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 70,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on RF. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.42.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $370,353.48. This trade represents a 15.15 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,343 shares of company stock worth $74,348. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

