Altium Capital Management LLC Has $936,000 Stock Position in enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO)

Altium Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 310,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,080 shares during the quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in enVVeno Medical were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in enVVeno Medical during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of enVVeno Medical by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in enVVeno Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

enVVeno Medical stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.04. enVVeno Medical Corporation has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10.

enVVeno Medical ( NASDAQ:NVNO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®?, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

