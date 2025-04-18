Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,213 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Primerica were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $254.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.03. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.76 and a 1 year high of $307.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.58.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 15.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 30.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $65,555.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,030. This represents a 53.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total value of $845,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,388,140.28. This represents a 8.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,575 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

