NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 710 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,645 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,674 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 415,276 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,479,000 after acquiring an additional 211,108 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,024 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $121.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $125.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

