Broadleaf Partners LLC Sells 638 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Broadleaf Partners LLC cut its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Datadog accounts for about 1.9% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $91.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.54, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.35. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $170.08.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $862,646.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 185,871 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,276.84. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total value of $18,148,051.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 324,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,371,802.84. The trade was a 28.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,756 shares of company stock worth $62,219,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Datadog from $143.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.37.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

