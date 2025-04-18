CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Position Raised by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,383,000 after purchasing an additional 35,196 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 17.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $120,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 77,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,288,822.60. This trade represents a 3.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 18,360 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $1,013,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,473,037.60. This represents a 9.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,381 shares of company stock worth $1,608,243 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRSP. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.11.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $37.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.85. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.81.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 981.54%. On average, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

