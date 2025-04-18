Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Shares Purchased by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,057,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,749,000 after acquiring an additional 311,037 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,681,000 after purchasing an additional 55,075 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $246,000.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Down 18.5 %

BATS:FBCG opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.59.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.