Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Reduces Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,849 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $31,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in ITT by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ITT by 291.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $127.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.64 and a 1-year high of $161.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

ITT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ITT from $179.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ITT from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on ITT from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

