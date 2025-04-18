Commerce Bank Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,549,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,525 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $58,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT opened at $22.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

