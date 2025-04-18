BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. BrightView comprises approximately 1.3% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BrightView were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 832.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in BrightView by 293.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in BrightView during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Stock Performance

BrightView stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.59 and a beta of 1.26. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

