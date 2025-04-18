Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,502 shares during the period. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF were worth $13,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 283.0% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $389,000.

Get iShares Flexible Income Active ETF alerts:

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BINC opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.42. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a one year low of $50.84 and a one year high of $53.57.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Flexible Income Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.