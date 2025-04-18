Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $472,000 in Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. Magnera accounts for about 0.2% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Magnera in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Magnera in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Magnera in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Magnera during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Magnera during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Magnera news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,150.98. This trade represents a 1,531.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Curt Begle acquired 23,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.08 per share, with a total value of $501,408.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,311.28. This represents a 8,495.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Magnera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Magnera in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Magnera Stock Performance

NYSE MAGN opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $515.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Magnera Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78.

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter. Magnera had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

Magnera Company Profile

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

