Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $11.21 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 225.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 401,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,872 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.6% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,120,000 after buying an additional 24,783,386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $592,939,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,419,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501,170 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,201,000 after buying an additional 13,264,762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

