Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $4.68 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 703,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,084 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 457,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,783,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,767,000 after acquiring an additional 21,255 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21,241.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 239,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,526,000 after acquiring an additional 237,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,681,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

VDC opened at $220.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.15. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $195.69 and a 1 year high of $226.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.61.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

