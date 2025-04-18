Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.50 and a 200-day moving average of $94.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.