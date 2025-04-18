Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 1,057,828 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,219,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,057,828 shares during the period. Gerdau makes up about 18.7% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $55,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Gerdau during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,700,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after acquiring an additional 810,621 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Gerdau by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,935,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 639,095 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Gerdau in the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau Price Performance

NYSE:GGB opened at $2.54 on Friday. Gerdau S.A. has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05.

Gerdau Cuts Dividend

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 7.03%. Research analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.0175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerdau in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gerdau

Gerdau Profile

(Free Report)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.