173,031 Shares in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Acquired by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 173,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,703,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Omnicell by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $30.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.36. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.15, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.37. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $55.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

