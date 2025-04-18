Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $5.31 Million Position in Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC decreased its position in Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,895 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Centuri were worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Centuri during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Centuri by 410.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 19,022 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Centuri by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Centuri in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centuri by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Centuri from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Centuri from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:CTRI opened at $17.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Centuri Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

